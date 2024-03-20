Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Declines By 6.4%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

