Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Atos Trading Down 25.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Atos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

