TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.35.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Insiders have sold a total of 3,454 shares of company stock valued at $186,626 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.94. The company has a market cap of C$56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.02.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.64%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

