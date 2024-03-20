Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $97.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Down 0.7 %

AMED opened at $92.80 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.