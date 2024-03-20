Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $65.61

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.61.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ADC
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.33.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.