Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $80.14 Average PT from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

