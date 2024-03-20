Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $80.14 Average PT from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.14.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $121.38.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
