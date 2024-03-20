Analysts Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $32.33

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,884,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

