Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGLS. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
