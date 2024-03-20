Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $293.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $293.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

