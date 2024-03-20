NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $19.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
A number of research firms have commented on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
NS stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
