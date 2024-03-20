Laidlaw Initiates Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of INAB stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IN8bio by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

