Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $28.80

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YOU opened at $19.05 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

