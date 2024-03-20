Raymond James Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Underperform

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE NXRT opened at $29.76 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

