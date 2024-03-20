Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
