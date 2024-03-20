Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

