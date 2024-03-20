Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
