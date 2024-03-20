Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 67.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

