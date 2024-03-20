Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

ETSY stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

