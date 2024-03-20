Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $51.96 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

