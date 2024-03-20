Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $31.00 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

