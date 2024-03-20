Ball (NYSE:BALL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

