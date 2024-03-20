Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 282,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,141 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

