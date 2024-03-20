Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.36 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after purchasing an additional 294,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

