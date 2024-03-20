Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance
TARA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.