Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TARA Free Report ) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Protara Therapeutics worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

