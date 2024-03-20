Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 623,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 656,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

