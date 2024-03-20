Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.32. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

