Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

