Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

