StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,718,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

