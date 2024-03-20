BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

