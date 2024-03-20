StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $32,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

