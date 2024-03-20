PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of PD opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

