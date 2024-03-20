Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.