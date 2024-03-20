East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EWBC. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

