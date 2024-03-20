Astrana Health Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Astrana Health stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

