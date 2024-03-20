Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $73.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

