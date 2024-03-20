Brokers Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

