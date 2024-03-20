Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 7.8%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

