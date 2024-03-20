Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Forrester Research Stock Down 2.4 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.