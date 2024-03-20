Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

