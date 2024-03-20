Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

OCUL opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

