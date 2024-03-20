StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.90 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

