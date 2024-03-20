StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.25 on Monday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HireRight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

