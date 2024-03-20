Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

