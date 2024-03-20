Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Village Farms International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.90 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of Village Farms International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
