Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,256,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,555,323,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

