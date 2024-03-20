Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameren Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.12 on Monday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.