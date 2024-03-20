Brokers Offer Predictions for Lindsay Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

LNN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:LNN opened at $113.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.43. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lindsay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

