Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PESI. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

