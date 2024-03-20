Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

