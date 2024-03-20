Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
