StockNews.com Upgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Price Performance

AJX stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

